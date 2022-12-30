Fortunately, Amazon is a “Buffett buy” stock, as defined a few days ago by a Wall Street strategist and this could make his fortune, perhaps even in the coming year. As for this year, however, the budget of the title of the e-commerce giant founded by the billionaire and president Jeff Bezos, it is among the worst of those of Big Tech USA.

An article on CNBC summarizing this 2022 spells it out: for mega-cap tech stocks, in general, it’s been a brutal year.

Especially for Amazon, which is preparing to close the worst year since the crash of the dot-com bubble, therefore since 2000.

The quotations of the giant YTD plummeted 51%, suffering the worst loss since 2000, when they plummeted by 80%.

Among the mega-caps of the hi-tech sector, only Tesla (-68% YTD) and Meta (ex Facebook, -66% YTD)managed by Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg respectively, did worse.

Amazon: da Covid Winner 2020 a tonfo 2022

Much of Amazon’s woes have to do with the aftermath of strategy adopted in view of the reopening of the economy following the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. Worst phase that had, among other things, made Amazon climb to the podium of the winning titles of 2020, the so-called titoli Covid Winner.

It can be said that with the pandemic it has partially come true the gray swans prophecy that Nomura rather anticipated for 2018, when he had foreseen an Amazon-ification process. It should be noted that the prophecy only partially came true, as the experts at the end of 2017 had spoken rather of an Amazon-ification of inflation, referring to the lethargic price trend at the time: the opposite of that current.

Two years later, in 2020, with the advent of the Covid pandemic, the world somehow amazon-ified itself: not in terms of inflation, how about lifestyleas millions of consumers found themselves confined to their homes, unable to go out, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One-click shopping became the New Normal.

One figure is enough to understand how the online shopping giant has benefited from the various restrictions and lockdown measures that were decided in different corners of the earth:

in the first three months of 2021, when the Covid threat was still strong, net earnings stood at $8.1 billion, bringing the giant’s total profits during the Covid-19 pandemic to $26.9 billion: Amazon did in a year, more useful than he had made in the previous three years.

A clear example of a Covid-Winner title, which was also joined by other cases, such as that of Peloton, subject of a buy boom that had triggered the title by as much as +368% in 2020.

The inflation shock already before the war in Ukraine

In less than two years, the situation changed and presented itself, already before the war in Ukraine, decidedly darker for the Covid Winner titles, therefore also for Netflixwhich started the year with the worst crash in ten years.

Back to Amazon, the stock fell along with Tesla in the bear market as early as the end of January 2022as the Nasdaq began pricing in fears of a Fed more hawkish, with the number one of JP Morgan, the CEO Jamie Dimon, who feared seven rate hikes by a US central bank that was still dozing, in the belief that US inflation was transitory. And the warning certainly didn’t come from Dimon alone.

“the @federalreserve could work to restore its credibility with an initial 50 bps surprise move to shock and awe the market, which would demonstrate its resolve on inflation”, the hedge fund manager wrote on Twitter on January 18, 2022 Bill Ackman.

Also in January of this year, it was learned that in December 2021 the consumer price index (among the most important data for monitoring the inflation trend) of the States had taken off at the rate of growth, on an annual basis , equal to +7%, after +6.8% in November: the cruellest tax, as it is defined, rose at a record rate since 1982.

A few days later, on February 24 of this year, war broke out in Ukraine, with the invasion of the country by Vladimir Putin’s Russia: a war that would have further increased prices and costs all over the world, due to Russia’s exit from the global markets, at least the western ones, until then world heavyweight in the commodities sector, global supplier of energy, oil, gas and raw materials, reduced to a pariah country.

And it was inflation to deliver the coup de grace to Amazon and to growth stocks in general, the winners not only of Covid but also of a context of rates nailed to zero which instead this year, with the fear of inflation and the awakening of central banks, has completely reversed.

Growth stocks tend to suffer in times of high inflation and high interest rates.

Amazon and the mega-cap techs have paid the hangovers of a real post Covid reopening hangoverwhich had overwhelmed them, leading them to invest and hire at a frenetic pace, betting on a resurrection of the economy, then mowed down in an instant by the war in Ukraine: war that has brought back to world markets the specter not only of inflation, but also of recession.

The big blunder has been made in the case of AMZN since ceo Andy Jassywho took over from Jeff Bezos in July of 2021:

it was he himself who admitted that the group had hired far too many workers, also exaggeratedly increasing investments, in particular expanding the network of its warehouses, in view of a boom in demand nipped in the bud by war.

And so, in the face of even disheartening quarterly results, analysts got going scissoring their stock and earnings estimates.

Among the latter, in a note from a few days ago, it was highlighted Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaneywhich trimmed Amazon’s revenue outlook, announcing it expects 2023 overall retail sales growth, for the year, odds of +6%, compared to the previous outlook of a 10% increase.

Mahaney also downgraded the outlook on annual revenue growth for the division Amazon Web Services, from the previously expected pace of 26% to +20%.

Evercore ISI: Amazon is a ‘Buffett Buy’ stock

Yet Mahaney himself called the Amazon stock a ‘Buffett-buy”confirming that it remains bullish on the retail giant’s long-term prospects, thanks to the diversification of its business.

The analyst referred to Amazon’s market share growth not only in the retail sector, but also in the cloud and advertising sectorsnoting that the group continues to invest in other sectors such as food, health care and logistics.

Consequentially, “for those investors who are thinking in a 2-3 year perspective and who want to benefit from the recent turmoil that has hit high quality ‘Net stocks, we highly recommend AMZN”.

Not for nothing the rating on the security is “outperform”.

The expert remarked that “Amazon remains the highest quality asset we coverin terms of turnover and earnings outlook”.

Among other things, according to Evercore, Warren Buffett himself could return to buy Amazon shares.

The Oracle of Omaha already owns a stake in American Big Tech, of a value (calculated at the end of the second quarter, equal to $1.2 billion), purchased in 2019.

In recent months, there has been no shortage of other analysts who have also referred to why Warren Buffett “would love” the Amazon titlerecalling what he himself said in 2019, when his holding company Berkshire Hathaway positioned itself on the title.

Buffett he called himself an idiotfor not buying Amazon stock before 2019.

In the portfolio of the legendary investor, there are 10.7 million AMZN titles, according to the latest data.

It is true that Evercore revised Amazon’s target price downwards from $170 to $150motivating the decision with the weakness of demand in the online retail market and cloud computing.

But the value indicates a margin of upside, compared to current levels, about 76%.. Not bad for those who want to take advantage of the minimum values ​​to which the stock has fallen and start shopping for the securities of a giant that could return to give satisfaction in 2023. War in Ukraine and inflation permitting, of course. And unless it also materializes alone one of Saxo Bank’s 10 outrageous new year predictions.