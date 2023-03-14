Dhe growth-spoiled online retail industry is experiencing a real downturn for the first time in its history. Last year, industry-wide sales in Germany fell by 8.8 percent to 90.4 billion euros. The post-pandemic boom crash has caught the industry off guard. “Everyone speculated when it came to growth. Now it’s a matter of getting rid of the excess capacities,” says e-commerce expert Jochen Krisch. While some companies still have significant reserves, other traders are more affected. And finally, a threat from a completely different direction is emerging.