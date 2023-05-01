Amazon’s AIGC family bucket is coming, what’s the killer in the giant AI chaos?- DoNews

Author |

Editor | Yang Bocheng

Topic picture | IC Photo

Previously, Amazon Cloud Technology released a number of AIGC products, including AI large model service Amazon Bedrock, artificial intelligence computing instances Amazon EC2 Trn1n and Amazon EC2 Inf2, self-developed “Titan” (Titan) AI large model, software development tool Amazon CodeWhisperer, etc. .

As soon as the news came out, the market became hotter. With the explosion of ChatGPT, foreign technology giants are vying to enter the game to become the latest trend of artificial intelligence. With the support of large-scale model algorithms, AIGC has become the technology outlet closest to the commercial landing. Seeing that this blue ocean market is about to explode, run into it It will definitely be the most direct choice for all parties, but the question also arises: who will break out of the AIGC chaos?

01. Amazon’s family bucket, what “delicious” is in it

According to Amazon, the new Amazon Bedrock service can access the basic large models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI and Amazon itself through API.

Bedrock is the basic framework for users to use FM to build and extend AI-based generative applications, accessing powerful text and image large model capabilities including Amazon’s Titan FM.

And on the Titan FM, Amazon is also continuing to test the new Titan FM and plans to roll out two of the Titan models in the coming months.

The first is generative LLM (generative LLM), which is used for tasks such as summarization, text generation, classification, open-ended question answering, and information extraction.

The second is embedded LLM (embeddings LLM), which translates text input into a numerical representation that contains the semantics of the text. While this LLM does not generate text, it is useful for applications such as personalization and search, because by comparing embeddings, the model will generate more relevant and context-sensitive responses than word matching. In fact, Amazon’s product search feature uses a similar embedding model to help customers find the products they are looking for.

On the instance side, Amazon announced Amazon EC2 Trn1n instances powered by AWS Trainium and Amazon EC2 Inf2 instances powered by AWS Inferentia2.

Among them, the Trn1 instance powered by Trainium can save 50% of the training cost than any other EC2 instance, using the Trn1 instance to help shorten the time required to train the largest deep learning model from months to weeks or even days, Amazing time efficiency.

The instances supported by Inferentia2 are optimized for large-scale generative AI applications of models containing hundreds of billions of parameters. Inf2 instances deliver 4x higher throughput and 10x lower latency than previous-generation Inferentia-based instances.

On the programming front, Amazon announced the preview of Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI programming companion that can generate code suggestions in real-time based on the developer’s natural language comments and previous code in the integrated development environment (IDE), by generating parsed strings and returning Complete functions for specifying lists to increase productivity.

On the whole, the family bucket AIGC launched by Amazon this time has really made the industry shine. As the framework set service of AIGC currently on the market, Amazon’s entry into the AI ​​chaos this time is obviously well-prepared.

02. When all parties enter the game, what are the big killers?

In fact, under the AIGC upsurge, the entry points of major giants are different.

As the head of the AIGC track, Open AI’s value has soared to 29 billion US dollars. At the end of January this year, Microsoft has added a third round of investment to Open AI. Its core killer move is the world-renowned CahtGPT.

Anthropic is less well-known by comparison, but it’s not nobody, either. Anthropic’s valuation is approaching US$5 billion, and it has become a unicorn in the field second only to Open AI. The reason is that Google has invested about US$300 million in AI start-up companies. The killer feature against new Bing.

And Stability AI is a good player in the field of entertainment. The Stable Diffusion developed by it is currently the most powerful Vincent graph AI technology model. It only takes a few seconds to generate high-definition pictures without losing authenticity and artistry. Other models under development include audio, language, 3D Even the artificial intelligence model of video, its business has a unique advantage in the AIGC track, and it is very optimistic about the market.

In addition, I have to mention Microsoft. Recently, Microsoft announced that it has upgraded the new Bing’s Bing Chat function again, and Bing Chat v98 is officially launched. Just over a month after its launch, new Bing has been upgraded several times, and its popularity can be imagined. According to data, Bing’s daily active users exceeded 100 million for the first time, and about one-third of users interact with Bing Chat AI developed based on ChatGPT every day. In addition, thanks to this, Bing mobile usage has also increased.

From this point of view, each giant has unique skills, so what are the highlights of Amazon’s family bucket this time?

According to Amazon, Bedrock customers can choose from the most cutting-edge FM available today. This includes the Jurassic-2 family of multilingual LLMs from AI21 Labs, which follow natural language instructions to generate text in Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and Dutch; Bedrock also has easy access to Stability AI’s text-to-image foundation Mockup kits, including Stable Diffusion, which generates unique, realistic, high-quality images, art, logos and designs, and more.

With Bedrock’s Serverless experience, customers can easily find the right model for the job they’re trying to get done, get started quickly, privately customize FM with their own data, and integrate and deploy them into applications using AWS tools and capabilities program. For example, users can integrate Bedrock with Amazon SageMaker ML capabilities, such as experiments for testing different models and for managing their FM at scale, without having to manage any infrastructure.

The advantage of the programming tool CodeWhisperer lies in its high efficiency. According to Amazon’s test results, the average developer efficiency of the free trial is 57% faster than that of participants who do not use CodeWhisperer, and the probability of successfully completing the task is 27%. And it’s Amazon CodeWhisperer for Python, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, and C#, plus ten new languages. CodeWhisperer is also the only AI coding companion with built-in security scanning (powered by automated reasoning) that filters out code suggestions that might be considered biased or unfair, and CodeWhisperer is the only one that filters and flags code suggestions that are similar to what a customer might want for reference or permission A coding companion for code suggestions using open source code.

The AIGC killers of the major giants are different, but one thing is certain: the next chaotic battle will definitely be more complicated and confusing.

03. AIGC fights, the industry heats up suddenly

After Amazon joins the AIGC family barrel this time, the three major US public cloud service giants Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have all entered the AIGC track, and it is inevitable to meet each other in the new battlefield.

In China, the AIGC market is also undercurrent. According to the prediction of the qubit think tank, the scale of the AIGC market in my country will reach 17 billion yuan this year. AIGC companies are still in the period of exploration and verification in the realization of business scenarios. Then, with the accelerated growth of the industry, the gradual deepening of commercialization and the gradual improvement of the industrial ecology, they will enter the period of vigorous application (2025-2027) and the period of overall acceleration (2028-2030). In 2030, the market size will exceed one trillion yuan. By then It will give birth to a completely different new format.

Specific to individuals, in the field of large AI models, Baidu has Wenxin Yiyan, Alibaba has M6, Tencent has Hunyuan large models, ByteDance has DA-Transformer, and JD.com has K-PLUG.

In terms of application, according to the data, Tencent has established the “HunyuanAide” project team for ChatGPT-like conversational products. The project team currently has at least 7 team leaders and 7 sponsors. It is positioned to build Tencent’s smart assistant, with lofty aspirations.

Zhihu also said that it is paying close attention to the development direction of the cutting-edge technology represented by ChatGPT, and is optimistic about its positive value released in the content and industrial fields. Zhihu will accelerate its embrace of new technologies based on its advantages in Chinese data and scenarios, benefiting the content ecosystem. If Zhihu is successful, the commercialization path problem that has plagued it for many years may be resolved.

The idea of ​​HKUST Xunfei tends to cast a wide net. In terms of pre-training models, there is a solid accumulation of related technologies, and a series of Chinese pre-training language models in 6 categories and more than 40 general fields have been open-sourced for the field of cognitive intelligence, becoming the most widely popular Chinese pre-training model in the industry One of them, iFLYTEK, is preparing to promote its applications on a large scale in its strong business fields such as education and medical fields, and to help business model innovation.

It can be said that compared with the development of foreign AIGC, China does have the disadvantage of starting late, but the Internet field has always been determined by its size. It is believed that a domestic AIGC manufacturer can take advantage of the huge domestic market to smooth out the competition with foreign countries in a short time. There is not a huge gap between the giants, catching up with the huge technological wave of AIGC.