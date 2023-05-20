Home » Amazon’s Alexa could soon invent stories for children thanks to AI
Amazon's Alexa could soon invent stories for children thanks to AI

Amazon’s Alexa could soon invent stories for children thanks to AI

Amazon wants to give Alexa new functions with artificial intelligence – including reading stories to children that they have invented themselves.
Amazon plans to upgrade its voice assistant Alexa with Chat GPT-like AI capabilities.

One use case mentioned in an internal document is the generation of bedtime stories based on a child’s toy.

Amazon is reacting to the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which has become popular through Chat GPT from the provider OpenAI.

Every night around 8 p.m., parents in homes around the world hear the words “tell me a bedtime story” as they rock their children to sleep.

Amazon is working on big plans to restart its Alexa business by embedding smarter artificial intelligence (AI) into its talking, interactive devices, including a new storytelling feature aimed at a family audience.

