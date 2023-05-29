Ambergris: Why this group tried to smuggle whale puke

Ambergris, or ambergris, is a grey, waxy substance found in the digestive tract of sperm whales that first stinks and then suddenly smells good. Francois Gohier/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In India, police have foiled an attempt to smuggle millions worth of whale puke. Police said they arrested three people attempting to transport the substance in a car. Ambergris is a rare substance found in sperm whale bellies that is used to make perfumes last longer.

Police in India have foiled a plan to smuggle amber worth at least $1.8 million. Ambergris is a waxy substance found in the digestive tract of sperm whales and was primarily used in the past to make perfumes.

Police caught the smugglers on May 20 near the coast of Tamil Nadu in southern India, reports Newsweek. Acting on a tip, they stopped a car carrying the smugglers and confiscated the stolen ambergris, which Newsweek said weighed at least ten kilos.

Fishermen in Yemen earned 1.4 million from ambergris

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told reporters that the price of the substance ranged from $181,000 to $241,500 per kilo, according to the newspaper The Hindu reports. She added that three people have been arrested in connection with the smuggling case.

In 2021, a group of 35 fishermen in Yemen was in came into possession of 127 kilos of ambergris, after they hauled a sperm whale carcass ashore and discovered the substance in its stomach. The treasure was worth $1.5 million. “The smell wasn’t very pleasant, but it was worth a lot of money,” said one of the fishermen at the time BBC.

“Treasure of the Sea” is used for perfume making

Ambergris smells strongly of feces when fresh, so that Natural History Museum in the UK. But over time, the stench turns into a fragrant scent. Dubbed the “treasure of the sea” and “floating gold” by the museum, the substance was commonly used in perfumes, especially in the past, to make the scents last longer. Brands like Chanel and Lanvin still use it as part of their fragrances, like a National Geographic report revealed.

Statistically, ambergris is found in only one percent of sperm whales. The chance of getting hold of this substance is therefore slim.

