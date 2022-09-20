Ambienta announces that its platform company Namirial, leader in software and digital trust services, has completed the acquisition of Agenzia Trotta, a company specialized in the management of administrative, corporate and fiduciary telematic activities on behalf of law firms, lawyers and accountants.

Agenzia Trotta, a company based in Milan born in 1974, contributes with its well-known brand and its highly specialized skills to the offer of services for Namirial professionals. The new acquisition also brings a network of over 300 clients, including the major law firms operating in Italy, which will represent a valid cross-selling base for Namirial.