Home Business Ambienta: the platform company Namirial completes the acquisition of Agenzia Trotta
Business

Ambienta: the platform company Namirial completes the acquisition of Agenzia Trotta

by admin

Ambienta announces that its platform company Namirial, leader in software and digital trust services, has completed the acquisition of Agenzia Trotta, a company specialized in the management of administrative, corporate and fiduciary telematic activities on behalf of law firms, lawyers and accountants.

Agenzia Trotta, a company based in Milan born in 1974, contributes with its well-known brand and its highly specialized skills to the offer of services for Namirial professionals. The new acquisition also brings a network of over 300 clients, including the major law firms operating in Italy, which will represent a valid cross-selling base for Namirial.

See also  TCL Competitive ChinaJoy debuts the world's highest refresh rate Mini LED gaming screen_products

You may also like

Spot gold trading strategy on September 20: long...

Generali and Poste buy the Silk Courtyard for...

The official rendering of vivo X Fold +...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 20.09.2022

Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed:...

Tokyo Stock Exchange + 0.40%, Hong Kong over...

Ren Zeping, a well-known economist, talks about iPhone...

Inflation Japan: core consumer price index above Bank...

September MLF equivalent reduced volume sequel, LPR still...

Mps and the share capital increase: on September...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy