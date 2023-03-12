AMD’s performance in the past few years has not only been due to desktop and server processors and graphics cards, but also because it has seized the console market. Both Microsoft and Sony have chosen AMD’s customized processors for the two generations of consoles. Sony’s latest PS5 It has only been two years since it went public, and it has already contributed a lot of revenue to AMD.

According to AMD’s filings with the SEC (SEC)Sony has become AMD’s largest customer in 2022.

According to the submitted data, in 2022, AMD sold chips worth approximately US$3.776 billion to Sony for the production of PS5 consoles.

Orders for PS5 consoles are still very strong. At the recent financial report meeting,Sony predicts that the PS5 console will sell 60 million units,So far, the shipment volume is 32 million, which means that there is almost 30 million room for growth in the future.

However, the sales volume of PS5 during its lifetime is likely to not surpass that of PS4, which has sold more than 100 million units. There is still a considerable gap between PS5’s predicted sales of 60 million units and PS4.

At present, the PS5 has not reached the peak of sales. Generally speaking, the mainframe will reach its peak after 4-5 years of release. Sony has no clear forecast timetable. They said that they will continue to sell PS5, even after 4 years after the launch.

If nothing else, there will be a PS5 facelift on the market in the second half of this year, but it is not the PS5 Pro enhanced version that many people expected, but a minor change.The biggest change is the detachable optical drive design, the detachable optical drive will be connected externally through the USB-C port,The host itself will be thinner and thinner, and will no longer be as huge as the current PS5, and even disputes over horizontal and vertical placement have arisen because of this.