After the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the PC market is rapidly slowing down and powerful chip makers AMD and Intel are suffering financially. “We have taken a more conservative perspective on the PC industry,” said Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, during a conference call as reported by Reuter. “A quarter ago, we would have thought the PC industry would have been down, let’s say in a single digit [percentuale]. And our current view of the PC industry is that it will be down, say in the middle of the decade [percentuale]”.

Weakness in PCs led AMD to forecast a worse-than-expected third quarter, despite estimates of continued strength in data center chip sales. In detail, AMD expects revenues for the third quarter between 6.5 and 6.9 billion dollars. The company had expected sales of $ 6.8 billion and a gross profit margin of 54%, slightly below estimates of 54.2%.

AMD stock fell 5% in pre-market trading. AMD’s warning comes after rival Intel previously told investors it expects a 10% slump in the total PC market this year, following a shocking second-quarter earnings loss and a cut in earnings guidance. for the whole year.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said he believes Q3 represents the lowest point for the company, while trends will improve in Q4 when PCs are purchased for the holidays. Intel stock plummeted 8% on Friday following disappointments.

The negative comments from the two chip giants shed further light on what has been a difficult environment for PC makers and their suppliers. The contraction in PC spending also increases the risk of lackluster quarters and prospects for computer manufacturers Dell and HP when they present their balance sheets in the coming weeks. According to data from IDC, global shipments of traditional PCs fell by 15.3% in the second quarter from the previous year, reaching 71.3 million units. This is the second consecutive quarter of decline in PC shipments after two years of growth.

“In our view, the PC inventory correction may continue for several quarters, given the high PC supply chain inventory levels for more than 20 years,” Baird analyst Tristan Gerra wrote in a note to customers. “The shift in consumption patterns away from home entertainment devices, combined with the weakness of seasonality in the first half, suggests that there will be no recovery in PCs in the short term, resulting in underutilization rates that will strain the recovery. of the gross margin “.