AMD Graphics Cards’ AI “Alchemy” Ability Catches Up to NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 with 80% Performance

Title: AMD Graphics Cards Alchemy Ability Catching Up to NVIDIA: Nearly 80% Performance of RTX 4090

Subtitle: Chinese Deep Learning Master and OctoML CTO Leads AMD Team to Achieve Satisfactory Performance

Date: August 13, 2022

Kuai Technology – In a major breakthrough, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) has successfully caught up with NVIDIA’s graphics cards in terms of AI “alchemy” ability. Chen Tianqi, a renowned Chinese master in the field of deep learning and CTO of OctoML, has led an AMD team to develop a large-scale model reasoning plan, bringing AMD graphics cards closer to performance levels of the NVIDIA RTX 4090. This development not only provides users with a reasonable alternative, but also mitigates concerns about limited availability and price increases.

According to Chen Tianqi’s optimization algorithm, the AMD RX 7900 XTX graphics card exhibited exceptional performance in running the 7B and 13B large models of Llama2. In fact, the RX 7900 XTX’s performance has reached an impressive 82% of the RTX 4090 graphics card’s capability and 94% of the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card’s performance.

Moreover, one of the key advantages of AMD graphics cards is their superior price-performance ratio. Despite offering the same 24GB of video memory, the RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999, significantly lower than the RTX 4090 ($1599) and RTX 3090 Ti ($1999), which are marked up by 60-100%. It should be noted that the actual price of the RX 7900 XTX is even cheaper than its listed price.

The remarkable improvement in AMD’s AI alchemy ability, particularly in game cards like the RX 7900 XTX, can be attributed to the recent advancements in AMD’s ROCm software ecology. The improved support for game cards and Windows platforms has been instrumental in realizing this shift. Starting in April, AMD released support for the Windows system and added compatibility for the RX 7900 and workstation graphics cards. Additionally, AMD introduced the ROCm HIP SDK, enabling developers to easily migrate CUDA platform-developed code to the AMD platform. These developments have laid the foundation for experts like Chen Tianqi to enhance AI capabilities on AMD graphics cards.

With AMD closing the gap with NVIDIA in terms of AI “alchemy” ability, users now have more options and can benefit from AMD’s competitive pricing without compromising on performance. As both technology giants continue to innovate in this space, the stage is set for exciting developments and improvements in graphics card capabilities.

