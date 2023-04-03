In the field of notebooks, the progress of AMD processors is obvious to all, but AMD mobile graphics cards are just pulling their hips.

Earlier this year, NVIDIA released all RTX 40 mobile models in one go, while AMD completely avoided the high-end, and only launched four mainstream models based on the Navi 33 small core, which is a bit of an abandonment, and three months have passed , There is no game official that uses AMD’s new card.

Recently, a blogger got a new notebook from Shenzhen Metaphyuni, and the graphics card used is AMD’s newly released RX 7600M XT.

It is also the most high-end of the new series, with 4096 stream processors, the highest frequency is 2.3GHz, the video memory is matched with 128-bit 8GB GDDR6, and the power consumption is 75-120W.

The RX 7700S only reduces the acceleration frequency to 2.2GHz, and the maximum power consumption is limited to 100W.

Both RX 7600M and RX 7600S have 3584 stream processors, the highest frequencies are 2.7GHz and 1.88GHz respectively, the memory is the same as above, and the power consumption ranges are 50-90W and 50-75W respectively.

After testing, the RX 7600M XT 3DMark Time Spy score is 10451, which is almost identical to the RTX 4060. The Fire Strike score is 30398, which is about 15% ahead of the RTX 4060.

Of course, 3DMark is only a theoretical running score, and does not represent actual game performance. In particular, the performance of AMD graphics cards in 3DMark and games is often not equal, but in general, AMD has no threat to NVIDIA this time.

In fact, it was revealed last year that the performance of the AMD RX 7900M graphics card was comparable to its previous generation flagship RX 6950 XT, but since then there has been no further news, and whether it will be released remains a mystery.