Everyone knows that graphics cards have become more and more expensive in the past few years. Statistics show that the average selling price has doubled in the past three years, but no matter how expensive the product is, it has to gradually drop in price.

For example, the AMD RX 7900 series, because its own competitiveness is not strong enough, the price reduction trend is more obvious.

XFX’s RX 7900 XT overseas version is the vanguard of price cuts. It reached 6,299 yuan earlier in the official channel, and now it has dropped to 5,999 yuan. It is the only one that has fallen below the 6K mark. Compared with the initial price, it has dropped. Almost 20%.

in addition,The RX 7900 XT star version from Hankai has dropped from 6999 yuan to 6299 yuan less than a month after its release.

In the European and American markets, RX 7900 XT also kept falling.

For example, on Meidan, ASRock’s Phantom Edition already only needs$799; On the U.S. and Asia, the public version of Shaxun Cerberus and Shaxun came respectively$804, $819.

The RX 7900 XTX is very stable and has been refusing to let go. Currently, the lowest price is generally 8,000 yuan.

In terms of NVIDIA, the RTX 40 series public version cards continued to reduce prices in Europe.

The initial price of RTX 4090 FE was 1959 Euros, then dropped to 1859 Euros, and now it is 1819 Euros, with a cumulative drop of 7%.

RTX 4080 FE 1469 euros dropped to 1399 euros, a drop of only 5%, but the lowest price of the non-public version is only 1229 euros, a drop of 16%.

RTX 4070 Ti is not public because it was launched late, and the current minimum price is still 875 euros, which is only 24 euros lower than the initial price, which is 3%.