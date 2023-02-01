AMD Q4 revenue increased by 16%: PC revenue halved and new business soared 18 times

Last week, Intel released its Q4 financial report for 2022, and now it’s AMD’s Q4 financial report. Their performance is much better than that of their competitors, with a revenue of US$5.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16%, exceeding expectations.

In the Q4 quarter, AMD’s revenue under GAAP rules was US$5.599 billion, an increase of 16% compared to the US$4.826 billion in the same period last year, and the gross profit was flat at US$2.4 billion.The gross profit margin was 43%, a drop of 7 percentage points, and the net profit was 21 million US dollars, a sharp drop of 98%.

However, under non-GAAP rules, AMD’s gross profit margin still reached 51%, an increase of 1 percentage point, gross profit was 2.859 billion US dollars, an increase of 18%, and net profit was 1.113 billion US dollars, which was flat year-on-year.

AMD also released data for the full year of 2022, with revenue of US$23.601 billion, higher than the annual guidance of US$23.5 billion announced by AMD in November 2022 after the third-quarter report was lowered, a year-on-year increase of 44%. The interest rate is 52%, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the gross profit rate in 2021, and the net profit has increased by 60% year-on-year.

AMD’s overall performance exceeded analysts’ expectations, but the performance of each specific business segment is also very different.

The revenue of the client department (mainly PC Ryzen processors), which performed well in the past, was US$903 million, a year-on-year decrease of 51%.The chain also fell by 40%, resulting in an operating loss of 152 million US dollars, but previously made a profit of 530 million US dollars.

The decline in the PC business was expected. Fortunately, AMD’s EPYC processors exploded this time. The data center division’s operating income in the fourth quarter was US$1.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 42% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 45%.

The game business unit mainly includes graphics cards and semi-custom chips. The department’s Q4 revenue was US$1.6 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 7%, and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 14%. Operating profit was US$266 million, a year-on-year decrease of 23%.

The most eye-catching performance is the embedded product department, with a revenue of 1.4 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 1868%. However, this is mainly due to the merger of the acquired Xilinx products. The $18 million in the previous year also skyrocketed dozens of times.