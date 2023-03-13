In the head-to-head confrontation between the RX 7000 series and the RTX 40 series, AMD once again lost its top-level performance. The RX 7900 XTX is only slightly stronger than the RTX 4080, and the opponent still has such a big move as the RTX 4090 Ti.

Although we once thought that the architecture of RDNA3 has not been fully released and can still fight in the future, AMD has admitted that that’s it.

So, is the strength of AMD GPU really bad?

David Wang, Senior Vice President of Engineering R&D of AMD Radeon Technology Division, and Rick Bergman, Senior Vice President of AMD and General Manager of Product Department, were recently interviewed by the media and asked why they did not develop a RTX 4090. Flagship graphics card, thus competing with NVIDIA in the high-end market.

The answer given by the two executives was:Technically speaking, it is entirely possible for AMD to develop a product comparable to RTX 4090, but this requires 600W power consumption and a price of $1,600, which is difficult for ordinary PC players to accept, so after careful consideration, AMD gave up.

Interestingly, it was revealed earlier that the initial power consumption of RTX 4090 was as high as 600W, but it was later reduced to 450W, but even so, the performance still left AMD behind.

Wang Qishang and Rick Bergman also emphasized that the initial target price of RX 7900 XTX is $999,It dropped to $899 when it actually went on sale, which is generally the upper limit that high-end gamers can afford– The RTX 4090 hits a staggering $1,599.

in addition,AMD also hopes that when gamers upgrade to a new generation of high-end graphics cards, they can continue to use conventional power supplies and radiators without the need for a huge chassis, which is what the RX 7900 series was designed for.

This undoubtedly implies that the RTX 4090 needs a new PCIe 5.0 16-pin power supply interface (multiple card burns), and the thickness has reached an astonishing four-slot.

So, do you agree with AMD’s point of view?

RDNA3

RX 7900 XTX GPU Core

There’s Lovelace