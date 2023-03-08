AMD Yes! The FSR 2.2 plugin is ready for Unreal Engine

About two weeks ago, AMD released the source code for FSR 2.2, but said it will take time to prepare documentation and test plugins for integration into Unreal or other engines.

Now,AMD officially released the latest Unreal Engine FSR 2.2 plugin, game developers can add the latest version of FSR with just a few clicks.

Released in November 2022, FSR 2.2 is the latest version of AMD’s FSR super-resolution technology. Added to FSR 2.1, it has richer picture quality enhancement functions.

at the same time,FSR 2.2 improves ghost handling, especially on fast-moving objects.

According to AMD’s introduction, FSR has also made a number of improvements in addition to this.

It is worth mentioning that, from AMD official information, it has been confirmed that more than 250 games support FSR 1 or FSR 2; 110 games support the updated FSR 2.