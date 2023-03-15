AMD’s new generation of Ryzen 7040HS series not only has 4nm process, Zen4 CPU architecture, but also upgraded to RDNA3 GPU architecture core display Radeon 780M, with up to 12 units/768 stream processors, the highest frequency is 2.8GHz (initially set to 3GHz), performance Mobile versions of GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2050 can already be seen.

Now, the Ryzen 7 7840HS appears in the GeekBench 5 database, the second highest model in the new series, 8 cores and 16 threads, 8MB L2 cache, 16MB L3 cache, frequency 3.8-5.1GHz, core display frequency 2.7GHz, thermal design Power consumption 35-54W.

In a notebook with 32GB of memory, in balanced power mode,The Radeon 780M core display scored 36757 points in the OpenCL computing test, which is very close to the desktop independent display such as GTX 1650 and RX 480!

You know, GTX 1650 has 896 stream processors, 128-bit 4GB GDDR5/6 memory, and consumes 75W.

The RX 480 has as many as 2304 stream processors, 256-bit 4/8GB GDDR5 memory, and consumes 150W.

Of course, OpenCL computing performance is more biased towards the theoretical performance of the architecture, and does not represent the performance of the game. It is still amazing that the Radeon 780M can run such a high score.

If it is a higher-frequency Ryzen 9 7940HS, if it is paired with high-frequency memory and the performance is fully released, it is not difficult to surpass GTX 1650 and RX 480.

At present, the notebooks of the Ryzen 7045HX series are starting to go on the market, and the Ryzen 7040HS series will have to wait.