2023 marks the return of Piazza Affari to the plus sign. Antonio Amendola, senior equity manager of AcomeA Sgr explains to Truth&Business how to find the most interesting titles on the Italian market.

Since the beginning of the year, Piazza Affari has made a strong recovery. Which sectors have driven the recovery?

“Since the beginning of the year, after the strong corrections of the last few days, the Italian indices have recorded more than positive performances. To name a few: Ftse Mib +10.9%, Ftse Italia Mid Cap +7.9%, Ftse Italia Small cap +7.4%, Star +4% and Egm +0.6%. Before the crisis of the American bank Svb, the gap between large caps and the rest of the list was much wider, in any case we see the important yield of the Ftse Mib compared to everything else. However, all of this was driven by only one sector, the banking sector. In fact, when it comes to the Ftse Mib, the greatest weight is on the financial sector and it is precisely this that has driven the performance. Conversely, the other listings have a greater component of securities in industry and technology because they are more linked to the country’s real economy. The positive performance of the banks can be attributed to a combination of positive elements for the sector: the rise in rates benefited the interest margin and therefore favored the re-rating of multiples, the historically low positioning in this sector attracted new flows of investors and the specter of a recession that seems to be little discounted by the market. However, after this strong rally in the banking sector, from a risk/return perspective, we expect profit-taking with a rotation towards more forgotten sectors or stocks”.

After the Silicon Valley Bank case, the banking sector is suffering and there have been cascading effects on the markets. How do you read this change of pace?

“European banks need not fear the contagion effect of the SVB. This is a specific case of bad risk management and moral hazard, all in a milder regulatory environment than what European institutions observe. In addition, European banks are well capitalized and have high asset liquidity requirements, making them much safer in the extreme event that a run occurs. However, this event certainly changes the sentiment towards the sector, especially after the excellent performances of the last few months, thus becoming the casus belli for rotating the portfolio towards sectors or indices that have lagged behind. Finally, for European and Italian banks in particular, there could be an acceleration of the so-called deposit beta, i.e. what the bank pays to the customer in terms of rate hikes”.

How are Italian mid and small caps doing?

“A more rosy scenario has emerged from the last quarterly reports than the one envisaged three months ago by the managers themselves. On average, companies reported good data, with growing orders (or in any case not decreasing) and recovering margins, given that energy prices have returned to more acceptable levels. However, despite these numbers and the improving outlook, some mid- and small-cap sectors, such as industrials and some technology, have lagged far behind. In fact, it has been reflected in the performance since the beginning of the year of indexes such as the STAR or the EGM, which include the companies closest to the country’s real economy”.

Will there be repercussions on small and medium-sized enterprises or will the huge liquidity accumulated protect them?

“Certainly a possible recession can be detrimental for SMEs. However, there are two elements that give room for manoeuvre: multiples contained and far from historical averages (if we look at the P/E, the price-earnings ratio, for next year we have Ftse Italia Small cap 9x, Ftse Italia Mid Cap 12x, Euronext Growth Milan 12.5x and Star 14x) and the cash position of these companies. Compared to the past, Italian SMEs are on average less indebted and therefore more capable and flexible to deal with any future shocks”.