Amer Yachts, Amerio: “Nautica on the shields, we have sold everything until the end of 2026”

The Permare group has two inaugurations to do. The first, closest, is that of the new headquarters in Sanremo, where it all started in 1973. “We have acquired the former Rai headquarters where we will concentrate all our offices”, confirms CEO Barbara Amerio. The building remains just behind Portosole – the city marina – and is a historic building. “It was characterized by a very high antenna, which is said to have been used to carry out espionage actions during the war period”. The second inauguration will take place a little further on, and it is the new production site along the Navicelli canal which connects Pisa with the Livorno sea.

“It will be a shipyard designed according to environmental sustainability criteria, completely self-sufficient from an energy point of view, for the production and maintenance of metal yachts”, explains Amerio.

Barbara Amerio, CEO of the Permare group (S. Comi)

The strategy

Permare builds customized yachts in fiberglass and, from 2021, also in metal, in larger dimensions. “We have always entrusted the construction to third parties, under our supervision and we then took care of the assembly and fitting out directly. This, because despite having shipyards, we have to face the logistical problems of western Liguria. The change of pace was necessary with the transition to metal”.

Amerio explains that the need for the new production area is linked to the need to concentrate the increasingly predominant research in-house, but also the production itself. “Building 40-50m boats it’s hard not to work in yours. Now that we have sold the first boats, we have decided to produce on our own and to invest in a new facility”.

The choice fell on the Navicelli canal not by chance. “First of all, it’s a historical area of ​​great prestige. Lorenzo de’ Medici wanted the canal… Worksites were born here, new ones have arrived here”. Overmarine, Codecasa, Cantieri di Pisa, Rossinavi, Seven Stars (which is Permare’s fiberglass supplier). “In Tuscany, then, there are also many of our other suppliers”.

The land purchase operation and the future construction of the shed – “it will be ready in 2025”, Amerio anticipates – was completed with Sace and Unicredit as partners. “With surprising timing”, adds the CEO.

Orders and the future

The Permare group, with the Amer yachts, is experiencing the good moment of the nautical sector. “We have sold all the production until the end of 2026”. Someone sees a physiological drop in orders on the horizon. “Possible. The race for fiberglass boats in the immediate post-Covid era was extraordinary, perhaps unrepeatable”. The group currently has a 71-metre and a 41-metre under construction. “However, we will focus on a range of boats between 40 and 60 metres, which is the most popular segment in Italy”. About ninety, those produced so far, “made to measure”.

Still fiberglass? “For now, it can’t be done otherwise.” The question is not asked by chance, because Barbara Amerio is one of the most convinced entrepreneurs in the nautical sector who believes in the move towards a more sustainable boat. “We are conducting research with the Politecnico di Milano to build boats with basalt fiber. It’s not easy, the material still needs to be tested, but it can be done. For now it’s unthinkable to use it for a 30-metre boat, but perhaps for a tender it is. We are ready to make our studies available to anyone interested”.

The course towards the sustainable boat is traced, it is a question of understanding when and how. “Well, in the meantime, the molds could be made in basalt fiber, which is recyclable, unlike fiberglass. But hybrid constructions could also be experimented with, for example with a fiberglass hull and aluminum and basalt superstructures. And at the same time, continue the search for alternative foods and fuels. We believe in it, but Permare-Amer’s push alone is not enough”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

