American Airlines Announces Non-Stop Service from Philadelphia to Copenhagen for 2024 Summer Season

American Airlines Announces Non-Stop Service Between Philadelphia and Copenhagen

American Airlines will be expanding its transatlantic operations for the 2024 summer season with the launch of its first-ever non-stop service between Philadelphia and Copenhagen. This new route not only marks the airline’s return to Scandinavia but also opens up a host of opportunities for American tourists visiting Denmark.

Peter Krogsgaard, the Commercial Director of Copenhagen Airport, expressed his excitement over American Airlines’ decision to choose Copenhagen as its new destination. He believes that this move will have a significant impact on hotels and tourism in the Copenhagen metropolitan area and the rest of Denmark.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on June 6, 2024, and will be operated daily. American Airlines flight AA 744 will depart from Philadelphia at 21:10 and arrive in Copenhagen at 11:10 the following day. The return flight, AA 745, will leave Copenhagen at 14:00 and arrive in Philadelphia at 16:40.

Utilizing a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the new route will offer a total seating capacity of 285 passengers across four classes: 30 Business, 21 Premium Economy, 34 Main Extra Cabin, and 200 Economy. Promotional fares for round-trip tickets start at $1,411.

One of the significant advantages of this new route is American Airlines’ extensive network of destinations in Philadelphia. Passengers flying from Copenhagen will have the ability to connect to multiple cities in the United States and Canada, further enhancing Copenhagen’s transatlantic connectivity.

Copenhagen Airport is scheduled to have non-stop service to major cities such as New York JFK, Newark, Washington – Dulles, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Toronto – Pearson, and Montreal during the summer season of 2024. The addition of Philadelphia to this list further strengthens the airport’s position as a prime travel hub in Europe.

Philadelphia itself serves as the main transatlantic hub for American Airlines. The airline will expand its European network for the upcoming summer season, offering flights to London Heathrow, Paris, Madrid, Dublin, Rome, Barcelona, Athens, Lisbon, Zurich, Amsterdam, Venice, Copenhagen, Naples, and Nice.

The introduction of non-stop flights between Philadelphia and Copenhagen is expected to bring tremendous benefits to both Danish and American travelers. With American Airlines’ vast network and the convenience of direct flights, this new route is set to enhance travel experiences and promote greater connectivity between the two countries.

