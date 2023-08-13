American Airlines flight lost nearly 3 miles in 3 minutes

“The first few moments were really scary,” said one passenger. Getty Images

An American Airlines plane sank nearly three miles during a flight Thursday.

American Airlines stated that this was due to a “possible printing issue”.

One passenger described the incident as “scary”.

An American Airlines plane flying from North Carolina to Florida fell thousands of feet in minutes on Thursday. For the passengers on board it was one thing “scary” experience.

American Airlines Flight 5916 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to Gainesville Regional Airport in Florida crashed in just three minutes fast 5 Kilometer deep. Over the course of seven minutes, the plane dropped from about 9 kilometers in the air to just over 3 kilometers, as Show flight logs.

According to a statement from American Airlines Fox Businessintroduced a “possible printing problem‘ to the fact that the flight crew suddenly had to initiate the descent. barrel Plane landed safely at its final destination, Gainesville Regional Airport.

“During the flight, the crew received an indication of a possible pressure problem and immediately and safely descended to a lower altitude,” a spokesman said. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our team for their professionalism”.

One passenger, University of Florida professor Harrison Hove, told local North Carolina broadcaster WBTV the ordeal was “really scary”.

“We started to descend very quickly and as soon as we breathed you started smelling this burning smell and that’s when I got really nervous,” Hove told the broadcaster. “The first few moments were really scary, really scary because your mind is wandering and you’re out of information.”

According to WBTV, were involved in the fall no injuries reported.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request, which was sent outside of regular business hours.

