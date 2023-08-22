Home » American Airlines Parks 23-Year-Old Airbus 319 After Emergency Landing in Memphis
American Airlines Parks 23-Year-Old Airbus 319 After Emergency Landing in Memphis

American Airlines Parks 23-Year-Old Airbus 319 After Emergency Landing in Memphis

American Airlines has decided to park a 23-year-old Airbus 319 that experienced yet another engine problem last week. The incident occurred when the aircraft was en route from Memphis to Phoenix, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Memphis. This is not the first time this particular plane has had to make an emergency landing, as Simpleflying reports that the previous one took place on August 16.

The flight took off and quickly ascended, crossing the Mississippi River at 12:44 PM. After reaching its cruising altitude of 34,000 feet just 16 minutes later, the aircraft suddenly turned and descended towards Memphis. It briefly stayed at 17,875 feet before continuing east, descending again, and turning slightly south towards the Mississippi River. The plane finally touched down on runway 36C at 13:34, approximately 50 minutes after departure.

During the climb to 33,000 feet, the flight crew received a right engine stall indication, according to The Aviation Herald. As a result, the plane had to return to Memphis, where emergency vehicles followed it to the gate for inspection. The incident has prompted American Airlines to temporarily ground the aircraft for further investigation.

The Airbus 319 in question is almost 23 years old, having made its first flight in December 2000 before being delivered to America West Airlines. It flew under the America West brand until the airline merged with US Airways in 2007. After US Airways was dissolved in 2015, the aircraft began flying under the US brand and received its current livery. Throughout its service, the aircraft has accumulated nearly 70,000 flight hours and over 31,000 flight cycles.

News of this incident comes shortly after another American Airlines flight experienced a sharp descent on its route from Miami to Charlotte. Passengers on that flight described the experience as terrifying, heightening concerns about the safety of American Airlines flights.

See also  Jiangsu Bank's science and technology bills landed to accurately empower the development of science and technology enterprises

As American Airlines continues to address these safety concerns, it remains crucial for the company to ensure the reliability and safety of its fleet.

