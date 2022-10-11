American Airlines announced that it is more optimistic about revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30.

The American airline has announced that it believes that its turnover has risen in the quarter by 13% compared to the same period of 2019, before the explosion of the Covid pandemic, when the turnover stood at $ 11.91 billion.

The outlook has been improved from the July estimates, which spoke of an increase of between 10% and 12%.

American Airlines also said it expects a pre-tax margin of 4.5%, better than previous estimates of no more than 4%.

American Airlines will publish its quarterly on October 20th. The stock reacts positively to the news by climbing up to around + 6% in the premarket on Wall Street.