American Airlines to Expand Flights between Argentina and the United States for Summer Season

American Airlines to Increase Flights Between Argentina and the United States for the High Season

American Airlines has announced new flights that will connect Buenos Aires with three cities in the United States during the high season, which coincides with the Argentine summer. This expansion represents a significant increase in connectivity between the two countries, with almost 20 percent more flights. The airline will offer a greater number of air tickets for the summer of 2023-2024 compared to the previous season, and the destinations of these flights will be diversified among the cities of Dallas, Miami, and New York.

The increased connectivity between Argentina and the United States will be established through 38 weekly flights, some starting from October and others from December. Starting from October 29, the service between Ezeiza Ministro Pistarini International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will increase from four to seven weekly flights. Flights to Miami will also see an increase during the summer season, going from 18 to 21 flights per week from December 21, 2023, to March 29, 2024. The airline will be utilizing Boeing 777-300 and Boeing 787-8 aircraft on these routes.

Passengers traveling to New York City will also benefit from increased flight options. American Airlines will increase the number of flights from seven to 10 per week, operating Boeing 777-200 aircraft with a capacity for 273 passengers.

Despite the devaluation of the Argentine peso and higher taxes on flights, Miami remains a popular destination for Argentine travelers. Last year, Argentina ranked as the fourth country with the highest number of visitors to Miami, with 172,000 people flying to the city.

On a separate note, American Airlines has warned of higher costs in the third quarter due to a new labor agreement with its pilots. The agreement includes significant salary and benefit increases totaling over $9.6 billion over four years. The pilots approved the new contract, which also includes retroactive pay for the first four months of 2023, resulting in an additional $230 million in expenses for the third quarter.

The increased demand for travel played a crucial role in the pilots’ negotiations, as airlines are currently striving to ramp up their staff and capacity to meet the growing demand for trips to various destinations worldwide.

With this expansion, American Airlines aims to provide more options for travelers between Argentina and the United States, catering to the high demand for travel during the upcoming summer season.

(Source: Reuters)

