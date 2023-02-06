American celebrities said that the non-farm payrolls in January were strong, and the economy is resilient and can cope with more interest rate hikes



CNBC’s well-known financial program host Jim Cramer said on Friday that the U.S. employment report for January showed that although the Fed raised interest rates,But the U.S. economy will remain resilient。

He said:”The U.S. economy can actually cope if the Fed chair wants to hike rates quarter after quarter. And that’s the real benefit of this staggering job growth number. “

The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating the Dow Jones estimate of 187,000 and marking the biggest gain in nonfarm payrolls since July 2022.

U.S. stocks wobbled on the news, but eventually closed lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.04%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.59% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%.

While U.S. stocks fell because the market was in a “good news is bad news” mode — the stronger the economy, the more likely the Fed will have to raise rates — the market remained more or less firm, Cramer said.

“My view is that the stock market bounced off the initial negative reaction to the afternoon drop, it’s all about confidence. Belief that there’s no recession, belief that if the Fed wants to hit us with one or two more rate hikes, we’ll be fine,” he said. .”

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week ahead of the strong economic data. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank isn’t done raising interest rates yet, despite economic signs that U.S. inflation is cooling.

Cramer said,While the Fed still wants to further curb inflation, he sees a severe recession as “almost impossible” with job growth so strong。

“Anyone who thinks the Fed will have to cut rates quickly later this year because the economy is too weak is clearly deluding itself,” he said.

