Negative opening in America with all the main Wall Street indexes starting the last session of the week in the name of weakness. Today’s sales come on the heels of above-expected producer prices. The S&P 500 is currently at 3,950 points down 0.3%, while the worst performer is the Nasdaq 100 currently down 0.5% to 0.46%. .

Netflix, up 3.8%, was among the major purchases of today. While sales on Amazon (-1%), Apple (-0.7%) and Meta (-0.43%).

