America’s Most Powerful CEOs’ Lavish Spending on Private Jet Flights Reaches Record High

In 2022, corporate spending on private jet flights among companies in the S&P 500 Index surged to a 10-year high, reaching a staggering $41.3 million. This figure represents a 22% increase compared to the previous year, which also broke records in the past decade, as reported by the Financial Times.

Data compiled by investment advisory firm ISS Corporate Solutions revealed that more than 5% of this total amount was spent by a single company – Meta. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and owner of Facebook and Instagram, accounted for $2.3 million of the company’s private jet expenses in 2022. While he is the top spender among S&P 500 CEOs, he is not the only executive indulging in exclusive private flights.

Meta also paid more than $4 million in private flights for its ex-chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, in the same year. These expenses included high costs for personal security for both Zuckerberg and Sandberg, highlighting the importance of safety for top executives. Despite his immense wealth of $101 billion, Zuckerberg maintains a relatively austere lifestyle with his wife and children.

Three other S&P 500 companies also spent more than $1 million on private jets. These companies include Lockheed Martin, a multinational aerospace and military industry firm, Las Vegas Sands, a tourism and casino conglomerate, and Netflix, an entertainment company. Netflix utilizes private jets for its VIP partners, which include executives and talent. The streaming giant even allows executives and their families and guests to use their corporate plane for personal use.

Private aviation spending has been on the rise, not just as a temporary practice during the pandemic, but as a long-term investment for companies. As commercial airlines faced route cuts and delays, executives turned to charter companies. However, when even charter companies faced disruptions, several companies decided to acquire their own planes.

Although private jets have become a symbol of wealth, they have also attracted criticism from environmental activists due to their carbon emissions and contributions to climate change. Despite this controversy, private jet sales remain strong, with wealthy individuals and corporations continuing to invest in luxury travel options.

Amidst the debate, it is worth noting that the top-performing companies in the S&P 500 Index, often referred to as the “Big Tech” players, have significantly influenced the positive performance of the index. These companies include Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, and Tesla. Their collective gains have helped keep the S&P 500 in positive territory this year, with the overall index up about 7% since January.

While private jet travel may remain associated with extravagance and inequality, it continues to be favored by top CEOs and companies. As the corporate world adapts to new trends and post-pandemic challenges, private aviation’s allure shows no signs of fading away.

