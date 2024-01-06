Amount, calculation and deductions 2024

Employees are compulsorily insured in the statutory pension insurance. But other times, such as when raising children, are also mandatory contribution times. If there is no compulsory insurance, it is possible to increase the future pension amount with voluntary contributions. You must apply for voluntary insurance from the pension insurance company. You can freely decide which contribution you have to pay each month: The minimum contribution has been 100.07 euros per month since January 1, 2024. Previously it was 96.72 euros per month. The maximum amount has also increased with the new year, from 1,357.80 euros to 1,404.30 euros.

