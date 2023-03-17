First, it is about the amount of contributions in the 35 (or more) years of contributions. The following applies here: For each year in which you pay into the pension fund, there is a certain number of points (earnings points). The number of payment points depends on how much you have earned in a year. Because: With the income increases – put simply – the contribution that you pay into the pension fund. You get a full point for every year that you earn as much as the average German and therefore also pay an average contribution. If the earnings are lower, there is less than one point. An example: If you have earned half of the cut, you have only paid in about half of the contributions. So there are 0.5 points. In order to be entitled to the basic pension, one must have earned more than 30 but less than 80 percent on average over all years of contributions. So you have to get more than 0.3 but less than 0.8 points per year. Years in which you received less than 0.3 points are excluded. This can be the case with mini-jobbers, for example.