Ampel plans an additional 2.4 billion euros

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) assumes that the federal government will not be able to finance any further major social reforms for several years after the basic child security system. Basic child security will cost around 400 million euros more in 2025 than previously planned. “That further increases the need for action that we will have in the 2025 budget,” he said. “Which is why I venture the prognosis that, with a view to the next few years, basic child security will be the last major social reform that still fits into the federal budget.”

