Amplifon closed the 2022 financial year with revenues up by 8.8% to 2.12 billion, exceeding the 2 billion euro threshold for the first time.

Net income also increased by 13.1% to 179 million euros and the dividend proposed for 2023 by 11.5% to 29 cents per share.

“In 2022 we continued our growth path, recording an increase in all the main economic indicators and reaching record levels in terms of revenues, Ebitda and net profit – says the CEO, Enrico Vita. For the first time in 72 years we have exceeded 2 billion euros in revenues and 500 million euros in Ebitda, with a double-digit growth in the net result and a consequent increase in the proposed dividend.

Debt decreased from 871 to 830 million euro, while in the last 5 months of the year Amplifon accelerated in terms of acquisitions in North America, Europe and China, acquiring 150 stores for 75 million investments, exceeding the threshold of 9,300 points total sales worldwide.

Returning to the accounts, the Piazza Affari company recorded an 8.8% growth in gross operating margin (excluding non-recurring items) to 525.29 million euros and adjusted earnings per share of 0.97 euros.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Amplifon’s turnover rose from 568.2 million to 579.43 million euros (+2%), while net profit increased to 63.04 million.

Regarding the outlook for 2023, the CEO Enrico Vita commented: “we are satisfied with the good start to 2023, as well as the acceleration of bolt-on acquisitions from October to today, and we remain very positive on our growth prospects sustainable revenue and profitability in the medium term”. The company indicated that it posted solid revenue growth in the first two months of the current year. “The market trend in the next few months will be essential to consolidate this trend and increase visibility over the entire year” added Vita.