Consolidated revenues equal to 502.5 million euros, up 12.1% at current exchange rates and 8.5% at constant exchange rates compared to the third quarter of 2021 for Amplifon which records a recurring EBITDA of 109.4 million euro, up by 14.6% compared to the same period of 2021, with an incidence on revenues equal to 21.8%, an increase of 50 basis points.

The net result for the company specializing in hearing solutions and services was € 29.7 million, up 12.1% compared to the same period. “The results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 once again show our ability to

grow more than the reference market and in all the main geographic areas, consolidating its leadership

Amplifon global in services and solutions for hearing care. Today we have an ideal positioning in terms of market share, quality of service, capacity of

innovation and skills to be able to compete in an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical context such as the current one and continue to grow and generate value for our stakeholders ”, said CEO Enrico Vita.

