Consolidated revenues of € 541.4 million, up 7.6% at current exchange rates and 5.0% at constant exchange rates compared to the second quarter of 2021 for Amplifon which approved the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022.

Recurring EBITDA was 147.3 million euros, up by 9.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and with an incidence on revenues equal to 27.2%, up by 40 basis points, while the result net on a recurring basis is equal to 57.0 million euros, up 5.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Enrico Vita, CEO of Amplifon, says that “We are really satisfied with the growth results achieved in the second quarter, considering the exceptionally challenging basis of comparison for the same period of 2021. We have grown faster than the market, further increasing our share in key markets, and we have also recorded an excellent improvement in profitability, even in the face of significant investments in the business. Looking to the future, we are confident that we are in the ideal position to continue to grow and generate value in any possible scenario, even in a volatile and uncertain environment such as the current one. “