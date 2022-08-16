Home Business Amplifon sinks to -8% on the Ftse Mib, weighing Sonova’s outlook cut
Amplifon sinks to -8% on the Ftse Mib, weighing Sonova’s outlook cut

A thud in Piazza Affari for Amplifon, which in these minutes has sold 8.79% to 28.03 euros.

To weigh on the hearing aid giant is the cut of the outlook by the Swiss Sonova which has revised down the forecasts for the entire year 2022-23 with sales seen up by 15-19% compared to + 17-21% previous one. The weaker-than-expected trend in revenues in some markets is weighing.

