2022 was the fifth best year ever for the European ETF market in terms of flows with €82bn of net subscriptions. It can be read in a report by Amundiaccording to which assets under management of listed ETFs in Europe now stand at €1.24 trillion, reporting a 17% annual growth over the last decade. In 2022, the money flowed into both European fixed income and equity ETFs. Respectively €31.6 billion and €54.1 billion of net inflows.

Adjustment year for fixed income ETFs

“For the fixed income segment it was a year of repositioning, a sort of adaptation to the new circumstances” writes Amundi. European fixed income ETF investors have continuously adequate their exposure to risk. In the second quarter, the report said, they initially looked to short-term bond exposures, such as short-term credit ETFs, to adjust for duration risk in a higher rate environment.

As the year progresses, coupled with the cycle of central bank tightening, the appetite for longer-lasting exposures has increased. “Sovereign bonds (especially in euros and dollars) and investment grade corporate bonds were the most favored segments” writes Amundi. Conversely, emerging market debt saw sizeable outflows, especially in yuan-denominated bonds.

Constant flows for emerging market ETFs

Regarding equities, Amundi writes that global or US exposure has been the preferred choice from the outset, while European products have experienced significant outflows. Unlike fixed income ETFs, in the equity sector emerging market ETFs have been accumulating steady flows month after month. China remained at the top of the investor agenda. As a result, alternative energy and cybersecurity exposures gained strength, with significant inflows into thematic ETFs.

As a last trend, concludes Amundi, it is worth noting how the European ESG ETFs recorded inflows of €52.7 billion. The money was mainly invested in climate ETFs and Broad ESG ETFs. The majority turned to fixed income ESG ETFs, which attracted 66% of total fixed income flows (€20.8bn net subscriptions, out of €31.6bn).