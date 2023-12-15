An agreement, but no solutionThe 2024 budget compromise

Yesterday, the coalition reached an agreement in a very small group on key points for the 2024 budget. A further escalation of the political distribution conflicts between the governing parties seems to have been postponed for the time being. It is doubtful whether it was finally prevented.

The relief package

The package contains many smaller measures. The higher CO2 tax on petrol, diesel and heating energy is estimated to bring in around one billion euros; the environmental bonus for buying electric cars, which expires earlier, is also a relatively small item, as is the shrinking funding for heating replacement at 3 billion euros.

The fact that stronger sanctions and more accuracy in the citizen’s money will bring 1.5 billion is initially a point of note and hope, because no one currently knows exactly how the recipients will react to changed incentives. It is also unclear how exactly the cuts in solar funding will be structured. The planned subsidies for the production of photovoltaics in Germany are likely to be smaller than last planned. It does not yet seem clear whether funding for the installation of systems will also be substantially reduced.

Things get more interesting when it comes to the previously planned expenditure from the climate and transformation fund, where a large item of 12 billion euros for the renovation of the railway will be lost. However, train riders do not have to despair, or at least no more than they already do. Because it’s just that different paths are taken than planned. There is talk of selling the stake in the logistics company DB Schenker, or increasing the railway’s equity capital from new federal debt. This would not be a problem for the debt brake, since such a financial transaction in which the federal government acquires assets does not fall under the debt brake.

Not a harmonious overall picture

In the overall picture, all of this doesn’t look so much like a planned tapping of the budget for efficiency reserves, nor does it look like a desire for structural reform. It’s more reminiscent of looking for coins in the cracks of the sofa. There may be no other way if you have to reach an agreement under time pressure and make sure that every coalition partner contributes a little.

What is certain, however, is that the coins usually don’t last long from the cracks in the sofa. It would therefore be good to now, with a little more peace of mind, develop a real plan B for the future and have it in the drawer from now on, because the budget for 2025 can also become tight again, so savings will have to be discussed again.

When evaluating the measures, you can see light and shadow. It’s nice that the political leadership in the Federal Ministry of Economics is curbing its subsidy furor in certain areas, but it’s not enough. There was a lack of will to fundamentally examine dubious large-scale subsidies from individual companies, even though a large part of the necessary savings in the KTF could have been achieved here alone.

Emergency or not?

The fact that they declare that they do not want to identify a new emergency for the debt brake is commendable, but given the lack of real emergencies it is actually self-evident – and the fact that we are happy about things that are self-evident is telling. Skepticism grows when the back door of a Ukraine emergency is now rhetorically opened. It also grows when a tiny amount of 2.7 billion euros is to be financed for the Ahr Valley in relation to the federal budget by exerting moral pressure on the Union to once again take part in a small perpetuation of an old emergency.

A rising CO2 price is an extremely good idea. In combination with narrower spending scope, a shift towards CO2 pricing as a key instrument could have been initiated while at the same time moving away from inefficient and expensive funding, project and subsidy policies. But the federal government didn’t do that. Because, see above, you want to reduce the subsidies slightly at best, you get the money for this through the CO2 price and forget about the climate money.

Furthermore: micromanagement instead of efficient climate policy

Citizens were once promised a flat-rate refund of income from CO2 pricing. There is a consensus among experts that both the CO2 price and climate money are inseparably linked in order to make the distributional effects of the CO2 price sensible. Promise, broken. You now need the funds for your own industrial policy games; these have political priority over relieving the burden on citizens. And we’re probably still not done with the digital processes that would have to be created before money can be transferred to citizens anyway.

One of the advantages of the debt brake is that it forces prioritization on the spending side of the budget. This also reveals the government’s preferences through action. Everyone can draw their own conclusions about these preferences from the decision in favor of subsidies and political micromanagement, against the package of CO2 prices and climate money.

Budget conflicts on resubmission

Overall, the agreement on the key figures for the 2024 budget initially leaves mixed feelings. But there is one thing it is definitely not: a permanent, sustainable solution to a problem. Bets can already be placed on the month in which discussions about a Ukraine emergency begin. And then comes 2025, the election year. Who seriously hopes that a great deal of will to reform and shape things can then be mobilized?

Brandenburg Technical University of Cottbus

Post navigation

Share this: Facebook

X

