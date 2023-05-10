An agreement has been signed between Elt and Sport e salute

Listen to the audio version of the article

Elt, a leading company in the field of electronic defense and Sport and Health, an Italian public company that deals with the development of sport in Italy, announce a collaboration.

The agreement will come to life in the period of the Tennis Internationals scheduled in Rome from 2 to 21 May, 150 E4Shield devices will in fact be installed in the public places of the Foro Italico. E4Shield is a completely made in Italy technology that acts inside closed environments and is able to inactivate the viruses present in the air for which it is programmed, helping to mitigate their threat.

E4Shield was conceived and produced by the Elt company which, thanks to its seventy years of experience in the management of the electromagnetic spectrum, has also transferred its skills to the Biodefense sector. The further development of E4Shield was made possible thanks to the partnership with Lendlease, with a common commitment to combat present and future viruses that threaten air quality.

The technology was officially presented in its first version Anti-Cov id last June as part of the Mind in Milan, together with the Lendlease project partner, when the results of 90% inactivation of the Covid virus and its variants in the air were illustrated.