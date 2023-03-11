Listen to the audio version of the article

Same machinery, same finished product. With the difference that plastic can be replaced by a new material.

The decisive step forward is the result of a virtuous path entirely made in Italy, a partnership between research and business activity which involves the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit) on one hand, and the Novacart group from Lecco, 200 million revenues and 1,500 employees.

Point of fall is the new start-up Alkivio, the evolution of the joint IIt-Novacart laboratory which, thanks to a loan of two million euros from the same company, will bring the new material to the market. Produced so far in limited quantities, the biocomposite will switch to mass production by the end of the year, with an initial target of 900 tons per year. «We start from paper processing residues – explains the CEO of Alkivio Fulvio Puzone – materials that are re-engineered with polymers from biological sources. The result is a new material that can be used by final producers of objects of various types to replace traditional polymers». The biocomposite, already made in 90 different formulations, is designed to be biodegradable and compostable (the certification process has started) and is currently being tested by numerous potential customers. The Alkivio team, now limited to four units, will be able to grow by another ten people within a couple of years, in parallel with the increase in production. «We had it right – explains Carlo Anghileri, third entrepreneurial generation in Novacart – and as in any investment you need to be patient to obtain results: this patent is the result of an important work that represents an Italian response to a demand for sustainable plastics which has now become global need”. The possible applications of the new material (Alkipaper) are the most varied: from packaging to agriculture, from sport to design, from animal care to everyday objects.

See also Support Bis, contribution for businesses equal to what has already been collected but via a new channel. Stop the Rai license fee for bars and restaurants in 2021 The outcome. From residues Novacart the new material that can replace plastic

«The interesting aspect – explains Puzone – is the possibility of using this material without changing anything in the existing machinery or production processes, which can be injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, blow molding or 3D printing». The journey of Alkivio (from the ancient Greek “the force of life”) began in 2016, with the launch within Novacart of the joint research laboratory created with the Smart Materials group of Iit (18,000 publications, 1,300 active patents, 33 start-ups established and more than 50 in the launch phase, 11 research centers distributed throughout the country) structured activity at the Lecchese headquarters in Garbagnate Monastero.

A project that after years of study and testing has led to the development of a patent, an intellectual property now granted under exclusive license to Alkivio by Iit and Novacart.