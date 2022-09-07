Home Business An app with job opportunities for 2 million young people arrives on the smartphone
An app with job opportunities for 2 million young people arrives on the smartphone

The application comes from a collaboration agreement between Manpower and the Department of Youth Policy. Among the services for those aged between 18 and 35, the indication of training opportunities, internships, advice on interviews or video applications

by Cristina Casadei

A new app arrives on the smartphone – it’s called IO – where candidates will have all Manpower job offers available, with an indication of training opportunities, internships, advice on how to present themselves to interviews or on how to make an effective video application . The new application is dedicated to over 2 million young people between 18 and 35 who are enrolled in the National Youth Card by Manpower, following a collaboration agreement with the Department of Youth Policy.
Anna Gionfriddo, managing director of ManpowerGroup, explains that with this new collaboration the company “makes available to this important segment of the labor market, which represents 18% of the population equal to almost 11 million girls and boys, an extended range and complete with services for entering the world of work and for the career path ». According to Eurostat, the number of unemployed and inactive people under 35 for the country remains very high. The latest data, continues Gionfriddo, say that “23%, equal to over 3 million, of our young people do not study or work or even look for one, the so-called neet, and it is the highest percentage in Europe. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, is 23.1%, the third highest in the Union where the average is 13.6% ».
On the App IO you will find useful services both for a new adult to enter the world of work and for a thirty-year-old to strengthen their skills and improve their job position. In fact, the services range from internship proposals to job offers, from professional training opportunities to advice to improve the way companies offer themselves.

