“From the annus horribilis to the annus mirabilis”, is the headline of an internal report by a leading Italian bank which seeks to explain to investors thesudden boom in the bond market in this first glimpse of 2023. Indeed, we are talking about a real boom if it is true, as Bloomberg explains the data in hand, that in the first three weeks of the year the bond issues by companies and sovereign states, in the world , have reached the incredible figure of 586 billion dollarsil 4.1% more from the same period last year.