Xi’an News Network News On September 27, the state organized a bid opening meeting for centralized procurement of orthopaedic spinal consumables, and the results of the proposed selection were generated through online bid opening. This centralized procurement is the third batch of high-value medical consumables centralized procurement organized by the state after cardiac stents and artificial joints.

According to the needs of cervical and thoracic and lumbar spine surgery, the reporter learned that this collection covers 5 types of cervical spine fixation and fusion, thoracolumbar spine fixation and fusion, vertebroplasty, endoscopic nucleus pulposus extraction, and artificial intervertebral disc replacement. Orthopedic spine consumables, forming 14 product system categories. In the first year, the intended purchase volume totaled 1.09 million sets, accounting for 90% of the total demand of medical institutions in the country, involving a market size of about 31 billion yuan. The average price of this centralized procurement is reduced by 84%. Based on the agreed procurement volume, it is estimated that the annual cost savings will be 26 billion yuan.

For thoracolumbar posterior fixation and fusion, which accounts for 1/3 of the volume of spinal operations, the average price of each set of consumables has dropped from 33,000 yuan to about 4,500 yuan; among them, the average price of some well-known foreign brands has dropped from 60,000 yuan to 4,800 yuan per set. about. For the latest thoracolumbar minimally invasive surgery, the average price of each set of consumables has dropped from nearly 40,000 yuan to about 5,600 yuan. The average price of vertebroplasty surgical consumables for the treatment of compression fractures has dropped from 27,000 yuan to about 1,100 yuan per set.

A total of 171 companies participated in this centralized procurement, 152 companies were to be selected, and the selection rate was 89%. The selected companies include not only well-known multinational companies such as Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson, but also domestic companies such as Weigao Orthopedics, Dabo Medical, and Sanyou Medical. Diversified product supply is conducive to the smooth implementation of centralized procurement results and can fully meet clinical needs.

Industry insiders said that the successful bid opening of the centralized procurement of spinal orthopedic consumables will further release the institutional dividends of the centralized procurement reform and reduce the burden on the masses. So far, national and local centralized procurement has covered three categories of orthopaedic consumables: joints, trauma, and spine. According to the National Medical Insurance Bureau, in the next step, the National Medical Insurance Bureau will work with relevant departments to guide localities and selected enterprises to implement the results of the selection, and ensure that patients across the country can use the selected products after the price reduction in February 2023.

Ma Xiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press