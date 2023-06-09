An effective way to attract new customers

With the increasing reduction in attention span, it is becoming more and more important for small and medium-sized companies to explain their products or solutions in a short time. With the help of a good explainer video agency and careful planning, you can create stunning marketing videos that will wow your audience. Read here how you can win customers by using explainer videos.

1. What is video marketing?

A video says more than a thousand words and can convey a lot of information in a short time. Videos are easier to remember than text and allow emotions to be conveyed through sound, image and language. It is important to define the target audience in advance in order to tailor the video and the message conveyed to the relevant “personas”. The persona is a semi-fictional character that represents a group of prospects who have similar problems with your offer and for whom the video has an explanatory function.

2. Why can I win customers with explainer videos?

Explainer videos are one of the most effective tools in digital marketing to draw attention to your product or solution (e.g. via social media) and then convert it into interest and ultimately into sales-related actions (e.g. via your website). With a video you can attract attention and thus generate leads, which you can then convert into customers by explaining your product or solution. You can also use explainer videos in a classic sales pitch or play them at trade shows to attract a professional audience and encourage discussion.

3. How do I create an explainer video?

With growing access to faster networks, more and more businesses are turning to video to add value to their audience and improve customer engagement. So do your competitors. The creation process with an agency essentially takes place in three steps:

Step 1: Understanding of the company, its products and services and the target group

An experienced explainer video agency, like Gorilla, should you and your Pursue Understand and develop a custom script perfectly tailored to your target audience. These are often voice-over scripts.

Step 2: Appropriate visual design

It is imperative that the video matches your business visually and adopts your graphic identity.

Step 3: Interactive production process

The leading Explainer video agency Gorilla from France is characterized by an iterative process with the customers, in which they are accompanied step by step through the production process and can give feedback. This ensures that the video in the end fully meets the expectations and gives room for internal reflections and discussions.

Rémy Kone, CEO of Gorilla: “Explainer videos offer numerous advantages to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). They are an effective way of conveying complex information in an easy-to-understand and appealing manner. Due to the visual and auditory representation, they can be remembered better than pure text information. In addition, explainer videos can capture the interest of potential customers and lead to a higher conversion rate. They can also help improve a company’s reputation and increase engagement on their website or social media channels. Last but not least, explainer videos can also save time and money because they can proactively answer customer questions and simplify training.”

Published by: ARKM central editorial office