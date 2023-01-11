[The Epoch Times, January 10, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Song) A few days ago, the well-known Hangzhou private equity company “Magic Square Quantitative” announced that an employee of the company used the name of “an ordinary little pig”. , donated RMB 138 million (RMB, the same below) to charity organizations, sparking heated discussions on the Internet.

According to the Lu media “First Finance and Economics”, Magic Square Quantitative announced on the evening of the 9th that it will donate a total of 221.38 million yuan to charities in 2022. In addition, the company employee “An Ordinary Pig” personally donated 138 million yuan. The above donations totaled 359.38 million yuan, all of which were completed, and will support 23 public welfare projects of 15 charitable organizations.

According to the report, in the first half of 2022, the non-banking financial industry donated a total of 165 million yuan, and the amount of personal donations of Magic Square Quantitative employees “an ordinary pig” is only 27 million yuan away from this figure.

According to the donation details disclosed on the Internet, “An Ordinary Pig” has donated to 14 projects, and the highest donation is the “Little Angel Fund for Leukemia Relief” with an amount of 24 million yuan.

According to the “Red Star Capital Bureau” report, on January 10, the relevant person in charge of the Leukemia Relief Little Angel Fund under the China Red Cross Foundation replied to the reporter that there was indeed a donation of 24 million in 2022, which has already arrived in the account, but the donor It is not convenient to disclose the identity.

According to the Lu media “21st Century Business Herald”, Magic Square Quantification is the leading company in quantitative private equity.

According to public information, the company was established in 2015 and relies on mathematics and artificial intelligence for quantitative investment. In 2019, Magic Square Quantitative entered the tens of billions of private equity. It has two companies, namely Zhejiang Jiuzhang Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Magic Square Quantitative Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership). The executive partner of the company is Xu Jin, and the actual controller is Liang Wenfeng. In 2021, the scale of the Magic Square will exceed the 100 billion mark.

On November 15 of the same year, Magic Square Quantitative Announcement was closed, and the company suspended the purchase (including addition) of all its products. On December 28, 2021, Magic Square Quantitative released the “Explanation on Magic Square’s Recent Performance” on its WeChat public account, stating that “the recent retracement of Magic Square Quantitative performance has reached a historical maximum, and we feel deeply guilty about this.”

According to the data obtained by The Paper journalists, as of December 30, 2022, under the background that the SSE 50 Index, CSI 500 Index, and CSI 1000 Index all fell by about 20% that year, Magic Square Quantified most of the index-enhanced products in 2022. Both achieved excess returns of more than 15%.

Many netizens are very curious about the true identity of “an ordinary little pig”. An industry insider speculated that “it may be the boss or the shareholder” who can donate so much money at one time. A number of mainland media reporters asked Magic Square for confirmation, and the company stated that “donations are anonymous, and insiders don’t know about it.”

Netizens have different views on this donation.

Some netizens said, “After looking at the donated projects, most of them are for children’s education and medical care, as well as mothers with children… I hope these funds can also be put into practice, and don’t let the goodwill be let down.” Another netizen said, “I hope that the money will not shrink when it reaches the donors.” Some netizens said worriedly, “It’s a pity that only a small part of the money will be sent to those who really need it.”

Some netizens said, “The number of 138 million redefines ordinary.” Some netizens said, “The same is a little pig, I am a native pig, and others are golden pigs. Some pigs are so rich that you can’t imagine!” Some netizens said, “Looking at his occupation, this person must have mastered a unique way of making money.”

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#