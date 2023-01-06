Listen to the audio version of the article

According to Coldiretti/Ixè calculations, families spent 7.4 billion on gifts this year between Christmas and the Epiphany. Thus ends the holiday season with an optimistic Epiphany. It is that of the Italians who gave their children and grandchildren the Epiphany stocking. A thought that involved many more Italians than in 2022 with a +54%. Two-thirds of Italians took part in the traditional rite with a +54% on last year. Average spending is also growing, reaching 58 euros against 48 twelve months earlier. Before the pandemic, spending was higher, around 70 euros. This is what emerges from a survey by Confesercenti which recalls that in 2022 the arrival of the Omicron variant was being faced. The tradition of the Epiphany is more deeply felt in the central and southern regions, where 70 and 73% give a gift for the Epiphany this year respectively, compared to those of the north, where the share stops at 57%. . Among the most purchased gifts is the classic stocking with sweets or coal, chosen by 45% of those attending the party, with a decidedly rising trend on the 24% reported last year. 21%, on the other hand, will focus on toys and almost one in four will take advantage of the start of the winter sales to give a product or a fashion accessory as a gift.

With the ski slopes being crowded, many will take advantage of this first bridge in 2023 in the name of proximity holidays, to spend it in one of the over 25,000 agritourisms scattered along the boot. A choice that, according to Coldiretti estimates, involves over one million holidaymakers. For them, the flavors of good food, to discover the agri-food specialties of the area without forgetting visits to the many cellars with B&Bs that offer tasting tours. For sports enthusiasts horse riding or e-bike routes, trekking as well as cooking and wellness activities and courses.