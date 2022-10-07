After the short ARK ETF, which allowed us to bet against Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, now another inverse ETF is about to arrive, this time against Jim Cramer’s not always centered forecasts. Tuttle Capital Management has applied to the SEC to launch two ETFs, one long and one short, on the investment ideas of the famous TV host and former hedge fund manager.

In detail, it is a short fund, or theInverse Cramer ETF (SJIM), while on the contrary the Long Cramer ETF (LJIM) will follow Jim’s financial advice. The Inverse ARK ETF, which is now a $ 343 million asset fund, gained 56% over the past 12 months following the collapse of Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF.

Who is Jim Cramer



For those unfamiliar with Jim Cramer is the famous TV host of Mad Moneythe CNBC program that has aired since 2005 and lately his have become increasingly popular predictions, often completely wrong.

In particular, the American presenter, a former hedge fund manager, infuriated his viewers after a few days went from being a Bitcoin lover to a staunch skeptic and this following the change in direction of the cryptocurrency market in recent months.

How will these new ETFs work?

The fund in question is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) a active managementthat is a listed investment fund, which has the objective to follow or investing against Jim Cramer’s investment ideas. Once launched, the Long Cramer ETF will follow the recommendations from the TV personality, while the Inverse Cramer ETF will invest the opposite of what Jim points out.

In this sense, the fund advisors will daily review Cramer’s ideas and suggestions posted on Twitter or TV and consequently buy or sell these suggestions through various financial instruments such as stocks, derivatives or swaps, which can provide a correlation with suggestions.

The composition of the underlying index

As stated in the prospectus, “the fund’s portfolio will be consisting of 20 to 25 titles equitable weighted of any market capitalization ”, and may be of both American and international issuers. In addition, as indicated, the Fund will keep the positions open on the market no more than a weekbut the manager will be able to keep them longer if Cramer continues to have the opposite opinion.

Now observers are wondering if the emergence of these ETFs will help fuel Mad Money’s popularity by making the program even more fun for many of its viewers. Meanwhile, in one of his latest predictions, Cramer said that equities will hit a low in the next few weeks and then there will be a rally.