On January 31, the “Global Gold Demand Trend Report” released by the World Gold Council showed that global gold demand in 2022 will increase by 18% year-on-year to 4,741 tons, setting the highest annual total demand since 2011. Among them, the large-scale gold purchases of central banks and the continued strengthening of retail gold investment are the main driving factors.

Momentum structure analyst Michael Oliver analyzed the situation of gold last year. He pointed out that at the end of last summer, the price of gold and silver had fallen, but gold mining stocks have risen by more than 50% so far. Oliver said that gold and silver will be the best assets in the world and will perform better in the future.

WisdomTree investment strategists believe that gold should be the best-performing asset class in 2022, but due to the Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy, the appreciation of the dollar and the rise in Treasury yields have had a negative impact on gold. That could change in 2023, and if the economy starts to deteriorate while inflation remains fairly high, then that would be the best, most perfect environment for gold, he said.

