«What discontinuity would I adopt if I were re-elected? I’m having trouble answering them.” Continuity, in fact, is the scheme used by Attilio Fontana in the comparison in Assolombarda, aiming to highlight the merits of the outgoing regional administration. The projects concern a new infrastructure plan, “to be agreed with the new Minister”, a further doubling of young people enrolled in training courses (“for each hiring the investment was 11 thousand euros”), the continuation of the dialogue with Rfi for the modernization of the network, «the real node that penalizes Trenord» while in the material infrastructures the target is to reduce the gaps in particular in the provinces of the lower Po valley.

In Healthcare, the goal is to continue with Bertolaso’s project to reduce waiting lists (“a plan that is already producing results”) in Tourism, aiming at relaunching international promotion.

Differentiated autonomy is considered a great opportunity for the country, a road that will allow the regions to provide better services.

“In the next five years – he explains to the companies – I hope to be able to continue the dialogue with you, which has always been positive up to now”.