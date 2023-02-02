Home Business An infrastructure plan to be agreed with the Minister
Business

An infrastructure plan to be agreed with the Minister

by admin
An infrastructure plan to be agreed with the Minister

«What discontinuity would I adopt if I were re-elected? I’m having trouble answering them.” Continuity, in fact, is the scheme used by Attilio Fontana in the comparison in Assolombarda, aiming to highlight the merits of the outgoing regional administration. The projects concern a new infrastructure plan, “to be agreed with the new Minister”, a further doubling of young people enrolled in training courses (“for each hiring the investment was 11 thousand euros”), the continuation of the dialogue with Rfi for the modernization of the network, «the real node that penalizes Trenord» while in the material infrastructures the target is to reduce the gaps in particular in the provinces of the lower Po valley.

In Healthcare, the goal is to continue with Bertolaso’s project to reduce waiting lists (“a plan that is already producing results”) in Tourism, aiming at relaunching international promotion.

Differentiated autonomy is considered a great opportunity for the country, a road that will allow the regions to provide better services.

“In the next five years – he explains to the companies – I hope to be able to continue the dialogue with you, which has always been positive up to now”.

See also  Maneuver 2023, the 7+1 things that will change: from pensions to smart working

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 2nd. Market spotlights on...

Three-year loss of 17 billion in the old...

Stellantis: registrations in January in positive start in...

In order to unblock QZone, a 16-year-old boy...

Most of the quotations for lithium battery materials...

Tim, Kkr’s “non-binding” offer for the network arrives....

2023.02.02 Construction Steel Market Summary_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Start up for Piazza Affari, Tim flies (+11.7%)...

Why did the price of the graphics card...

More equitable healthcare and a councilor who takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy