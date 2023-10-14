An Italy-US foundation to attract investments in the South

Listen to the audio version of the article

A foundation to facilitate investments in Southern Italy with the creation, among other things, of a platform of investment funds (Italian and Atlantic Pact countries, in particular the United States) available to invest especially in Italy. It is the initiative presented within the Transatlantic Investment Committee (Tic) project and networking platform, created on the initiative of the Amerigo Association, the American Chamber of Commerce – Italy, the American Studies Center and Federmanager, in close collaboration and with the patronage of the Italian Embassy in the United States and the American Embassy in Italy. The Transatlantic Investment Committee is currently in Washington. Among the main protagonists of the initiative is the Etna Hitech Consortium (Eht) led by Emanuele Spampinato: a structure with over 3,000 employees, 400 million euros in aggregate turnover, over 25 million euros in research projects and around 70 participating companies.

The foundation was created with the aim of strengthening and accelerating the quality and quantity of co-investments between Italy and the United States in the areas of digital, aerospace, cleantech, energy and life sciences, catalyzing the interests of a series of partners in Italy, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom, starting with America’s Frontier Fund, with which the Tic recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of joint activities in the field of improvement and joint development of transatlantic financial instruments. One of the first acts is the campaign to map and involve the thousand of the main investment decision-makers in Italy, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The Foundation has three strategic points between 2023 and 2024. First of all, that of developing a transatlantic finance ecosystem for “strategic” and “breakthrough” innovation by launching, together with Harmonic Innovation Group, its own Transatlantic Venture Capital Fund (Harmonic – Transatlantic Investment Fund H-TIF), «useful for building synergistic actions with similar frontier initiatives in the United States on the East and West Coast (target size: 500 million euros)». Then that of «developing and managing a Transatlantic Investment Platform, with the aim of integrating, on a voluntary basis, the deal flow of around twenty funds in the European and US areas with similar characteristics and objectives. This project will benefit from the agreement recently signed with America’s Frontier Fund and the possible interaction with the European Commission’s Esna project. To bring together a series of relevant players within two years

institutional «on the opportunity to create a “Trans-Atlantic Investment Facility”, in the form of a Transatlantic Institutional Venture Capital Fund of Funds (target size: 4 billion euros)».

The goal, meanwhile, is to enhance «the current deal-flow (over 200 companies in the portfolio) – they explain – and to attract talents and start-ups at a Euro-Mediterranean level within the accelerators of Tiriolo in the province of Catanzaro and Catania”. And then the integration of their most promising solutions within a network of small and

medium-sized Italian companies, starting from the 70 that make up the “assets” of Etna Hitech.

Meanwhile, the launch of the first post-university course dedicated to the topic of transatlantic co-investments, the TransAtlantic Business Executive Course, on which a working group led by Luiss and George Washington University has worked, which will start in first half of 2024; the strategy in the field of investments in start-ups and scale-ups with a focus on the transatlantic market and TIC target technologies, based among other things on the launch, in 2024, of the Transatlantic Investment Platform, a platform of transatlantic funds operating mainly in the series-A and series-B segments; and in the subsequent launch of the Transatlantic Harmonic Investment Fund, dedicated to late-stage transatlantic operations. «For Italy – says Andrea Gumina, president of the Transatlantic Harmonic Foundation – this is a unique opportunity to strengthen ties with the United States in the field of co-investments in technologies with the highest strategic value: those capable of increasing the productivity of both industrial systems, respond to challenges such as security, climate change, health, energy supply or space exploration, but also generate new quality and well-paid jobs.”

Share this: Facebook

X

