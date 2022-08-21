Just because the network package provided by the operator is slow and expensive, the old man simply built a set of optical fiber network! And not only can it be used at home, but 70 households in the same town can access it, and the network speed can reach 100Mbps or 1Gbps. Even the local government is willing to provide him with about 17 million yuan in financial assistance so that his network can cover the surrounding towns.

And all of this is because five years ago, when this brother upgraded the broadband network, the operator charged up to about 330,000 yuan.

Netizens saw him and called him Superman! Be a superhero without wearing tights and capes!

980,000 yuan out of pocket

The brother mentioned above is named Jared Mauch, a network architecture engineer in Akamai, living in rural Michigan, USA.

About 5 years ago, his family’s network was provided by AT&T, a well-known US operator, but the network speed was only 1.5Mbps. In Jared’s words, this speed was very fast in 2002, but it is not worth mentioning in 2020.

Take the broadband packages currently provided by Chinese operators as an example, which are basically 300-600Mbps. Therefore, Jared wanted to upgrade his broadband and contacted Comcast, another large operator in the United States. As a result, the other party offered a sky-high price package, and they needed to pay 50,000 US dollars (about 330,000 yuan) to bring the network to their home.

This includes the cost of setting up some network cables, even if their network actually covers the surrounding area. In the face of such a high price, Jared felt that it was not worth it, so he simply did not do anything and built a fiber network by himself!

To this end, he first incorporated a company specializing in providing Internet services, Washtenaw Fiber Properties LLC. The self-built network is not only used by oneself, but residents of the whole village can apply to join. Before and after, Jared spent about $145,000 (about 980,000 yuan).

Specifically, Jared found a contractor to lay the fiber, found an accessible Internet provider, and turned his home into a network hub.

The first is to lay the fiber, which he spent about $95,000 (about 640,000 yuan). Generally speaking, the location of the optical fiber line is about 1.8 meters underground. Sometimes it can be as deep as 6 meters to avoid gas pipes and other obstacles. Jared found a professional contractor to do the job.

In addition, he chose to set up two sets of conduits that can be paralleled, so that more fiber can be installed, which can then be rented or sold to other companies for use.

Adding the fiber to the catheter was done by Jared himself. The cable-blowing machine used was also modified by him with a rented air compressor.

In addition, he spent $8,000 (about 54,000 yuan) on a directional drilling rig, so he could install cables and conduits under the road and avoid digging holes.

As for the network, Jared purchased from ACD.net, a large network provider. He pulled about 3 kilometers of fiber from his house to the nearest ACD.net underground cable node, and Jared’s house became a network hub.

At the same time, he also set up redundant backup. Even if he later sold the house, it was taken into account. Jared said that by securing an easement, he would still have access to certain ISP-related equipment on the property.

He now has a router at home for communication with ACD.net, a line terminator, a server for network speed testing, a Mac mini for backup, a Raspberry Pi as a backup DHCP server, and A home generator. The connected user’s home only needs to install a fiber converter (the device on the left in the figure below), and then use its own router to access the Internet.

At present, Jared has two packages for setting up the network.

One is $55 per month (about 370 yuan) to provide 100Mbps network, and the other is $79 per month (about 530 yuan) to provide 1Gbps network. The installation fee usually costs $199 (approximately RMB 1345). At the same time, Jared is participating in a “Affordable Links Program,” which gives eligible families a $30 monthly subsidy.

Now, he provides Internet service to about 70 home users.

The local government has provided a subsidy of US$2.6 million (equivalent to about 17 million yuan) to further expand the network. Now, he has laid more than 22 kilometers of fiber optic cables, and will continue to expand 61 kilometers in the future. The scope will expand from the town where he lives to 4 nearby towns, covering the network of 417 households.

Plans call for Jared to complete the expansion by the end of 2026, though he says it will be done around the end of next year. On the Internet, Jared’s bold attempt has also been supported and recognized by many people. One said that after reading the story to colleagues, everyone cheered for Jared.

Another netizen who is also a network architecture engineer asked, is Jared’s awesome solution replicable? In this way, residents in other areas can also enjoy similar services!

One More Thing

Jared’s story isn’t really an exception.

For rural areas in some European and American countries, due to sparse population and high installation costs, many operators are reluctant to provide Internet services here, or the prices are very high. Many rural areas in the United States have built their own wireless networks and broadband.

There are also farmers in the UK who have built their own fiber-optic networks with speeds up to 900Mbps.

Like Musk’s Starlink, the main business is to provide Internet services for remote areas. It is understood that Starlink provides a 300 Mbps network with a monthly rent of around $100-500.

