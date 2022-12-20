Forget traditional interviews and even psycho-aptitude tests. Today, to become part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group, you participate in a role-playing game. And the atmosphere among the eighty candidates present at the skyscraper is also more that of a talent show than a selection for aspiring bankers. Intesa Sanpaolo has launched the International Graduate Program, an intensive three-year training course, one of which abroad, aimed at new graduates.

After a multi-stage selection, twenty young people will be hired on permanent contracts and included in an accelerated growth path that will lead them to work for one year in each of the three Business, Digital Tech & Data and Governance areas, holding various roles in future. The Bank thus opens up the International Talent Program to the outside, an initiative which selects the best young people who already work in the Bank to place them in a circuit of experiences in Italy and abroad aimed at forming the leadership of the bank of tomorrow. An educational experience, but also a great job opportunity.

Among the requisites required a specialist degree in any discipline, obtained starting from January 2021, a fluent knowledge of the English language and the desire to get involved also through international experiences. Thanks to the help of a mentor and a career advisor, a tailor-made training plan is created in collaboration with the CETIF Master of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The project is part of the broader hiring plan, with a view to generational turnover and group growth, which envisages 4,600 new hires by 2025, of which around 2,000 in the IT and Tech fields. The boys took part in a real team role-playing game, in which everyone had to hold a job and all together they had to achieve the mission of making their company grow under the watchful eyes of observers who assessed their skills and attitudes. “A thousand applications have arrived, among which the eighty participants in the contest have been selected. Twenty will be hired but all have an excellent degree grade and have passed very challenging selection steps, so they will still be taken into consideration for the future”, explains Roberto Cascella Executive Director People Management Intesa Sanpaolo. Graduates in any discipline participate, coming from all regions of Italy (some even from abroad) with a large percentage of women. “The message we want to convey is that talent is everywhere so we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to participate in the contest. These young people will then be able to experience the professions of the future. We are an international, modern and innovative bank with a totally digital approach. For this is what we want the best talents”, adds Cascella.

Among the testimonials of the initiative, Paolo Bertolucci and Elena Pero, as well as Ivan Ljubicic, coach of Federer and Berrettini, to bear witness to the link with sport and in particular with the great tennis that Intesa Sanpaolo sponsors. And while the boys were engaged in the team challenge, videos of Jannik Sinner scrolled on the big screen, recounting his victories and failures to motivate them.