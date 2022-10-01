Listen to the audio version of the article

The arrival on the market of the Ferrari Purosangue is destined to expand the offer of SUVs of the most performing brands which in recent years has become a consolidated trend. Practical, but also spacious as all high-wheeled models have always been, the top-of-the-range cars also stand out for being more expensive up to almost hypercar levels, which increases the number of those who consider them a sort of novelty in the DNA. of brands that introduce them with the aim of dramatically increasing the number of units sold aiming to compete with the more classic flagships.

After all, the growing numbers of sales of high-wheeled but luxury models have resulted in a constant record of registrations while respecting the dimensions that remain equal to those of an ultra niche that is in any case destined to grow over time. The goal is to conquer a narrow range of buyers able to spend considerable sums for cars that allow them not to give up the practicality of tall cars with an image and performance equal to performing models. Ferrari does not want to combine the Purosangue with luxury SUVs on the market today and on the new ones arriving, it is clear that it will somehow have to fit into a super niche that includes the Urus Lamborghini capable of doubling the sales of the Italian brand among the most successful models. of Sant’Agata Bolognese, as well as the Maserati Levante.

In this sense, the anomaly of the Purosangue, which aims, on the other hand, at representing only 20% of Ferrari’s total sales, is explained by the need to consolidate the exclusivity that has always been cultivated in Maranello. There is no doubt that one of the models that remain at the center of luxury SUV sales is the largest of the high-wheeled Porsche, the Cayenne which, unlike the Purosangue, has focused on electrified plug-in hybrid versions equipped with V6 and V8 engines. with powers ranging from 462 up to 680 hp. Not to mention that from 2019 the Cayenne is offered in the Coupé variant with the sloping roof behind which makes it even sportier.

Another breakthrough model like the Purosangue linked to high performance is the Aston Martin DBX which adopts triple-chamber air suspension with adjustable trim.

In terms of flagship SUVs, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS equipped with a 558 hp V8 supported by a mild hybrid EQ Boost system with a 48 Volt system with all-wheel drive and 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as standard.