Procurement Code, the fears of Anac and CGIL: “Less quality in the works”

Il government launched the new Procurement Codebut immediately one was triggered controversy endless. The law provides that approximately 98% of public works they assign themselves without race, to speed up all the procedures. Heavy attacks – reads the Corriere della Sera – come from anac e labor unions. The authority anti-corruption talks about lights — “digitization that forces transparency” — but also about «ombre» for the possibility in particular of direct assignment or by invitation in the case of tenders up to 5,382,000 euros. «Thresholds too high – explains the president Giuseppe Busia – for direct assignments and negotiated procedures make it less contestable e less controllable smaller contracts, which are numerically more significant”. The risk, he says, is that «below 150 thousand euros cousin is fine or also who voted for me and this is a problem, especially in small towns».

Disagrees Salvini who replies: «The faster the procedure is, the less easy it is for the corrupt to meet the corruptor. It will be one instrument of work fundamental for Italy in the next few years». She is not convinced at all – continues the Corriere – neither is she CGIL who even fears a return «to trust lists Of Tangentopoli» says Alessandro Genovesi of Fillea CGIL: on April 1 he will take to the streets with Feneal Uil and the whole construction world. And the presence of the leader Maurizio Landini is not excluded. “The new code shows the country back 30 years nullifying the fight against the mafias», attacks the general secretary of the CGIL Calabria, Angelo Sposato. But Salvini liquidates the protest: «If the CGIL announces a strike, it means that the code was done right».

Subscribe to the newsletter

